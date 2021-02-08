From the Farm: Propane prices jump

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The cold spell has caused many rural homes using propane for heat to call their supplier to refill their tank next to the house, but they will get a nasty surprise when they see the bill.

Propane prices have begun to skyrocket just in the past few weeks, and many rural residents are wondering why.

Just two months ago, Mike Newland of the Propane Council told you the Midwestern supply of propane was above average and prices should be steady this winter. But in January that began to change, as Mid-continent propane assessed in Conway, Kan. doubled to more than $1 per gallon.

As we entered the propane season with healthy inventories, exports were running at all-time highs, and it looked like stocks were being depleted at record rates. The supply had dropped to a 5-year low, and that the market is getting very tight.

The most significant factor impacting the propane market this year is cold weather in Asia, with record, or near-record low temperatures experienced over the past few weeks in Japan, South Korea, and northeastern China impacting both liquid natural gas and liquid propane markets.

As the Japanese and Korea liquid natural gas market skyrocketed from $2 per million BTUs to more than $18 per million BTUs, propane prices moved higher with the same market dynamics driving both markets.

Shiploads of U.S. propane are sailing from the US to the Asian market because U.S. propane was lower in price, now the U.S. supply is very low and your “refill my tank” price is much higher.