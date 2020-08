CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A total of 2,133 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Champaign County, according to the latest data posted online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Since Wednesday, 40 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with the active case count holding at 343. Of 2,133 total cases, 1,737 have recovered.