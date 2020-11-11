From the Farm: Grain markets rise

(WCIA) — Government reports on this year’s crops caused grain markets to move substantially higher Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) November crop production and supply-demand reports certainly surprised everyone. Grain markets skyrocketed upwards as ag economists chopped yields for both corn and soybeans.

December corn futures ended more than 14 cents per bushel higher, to settle at $4.23 cents because of a lower production estimate and higher exports to China. And the overnight trade has added several cents more. USDA raised its estimate of the average farm price for corn for the marketing year by 40 cents to an even $4 per bushel.

November soybean futures closed more than 34 cents higher at $11.38 — and the overnight trade has added nearly a dime more to push at the $11.50 price level. At one point in the trading Tuesday, soybeans were over $11.53 cents, the highest since 2016.

The USDA trimmed its estimates of soybean production by a bushel per acre and also cut its estimated surplus to only 190 million bushels at the end of the marketing year. That would be the least carry-out since 2014.

USDA raised its estimate of the average farmgate price for soybeans by 60 cents per bushel to $10.40.

In the three months since the market lows on Aug. 10, corn has added $1 in value, and soybeans have gained more than $2.80.

The smaller U.S. crops are part of a larger global trend of reduced crop output in 2020 as ending stock estimates for corn, soybeans, and wheat have diminished worldwide.