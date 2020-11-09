From the Farm: Finances

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Most farmers have put their combines away, and fall tillage is underway. But what’s next? Where are farmers headed now that fieldwork is completed?

The seasons have changed, from harvest and fall fieldwork to book-work in the farm office. Farm financials are now taking priority.

With unexpected higher grain prices and unexpected government payments, farm finances should be in good shape.

Vice President Dwight Raab of First Midwest Bank in Danville says the lines of communication are still open between lenders and farm clients.

“Debt to asset ratios in general, the good folks at FBFM will tell us, are hanging in there and they are pretty steady, working capital has dissolved a little bit, so we have had a steady erosion of working capital,” says Raab. “2020 with the good prices that we are getting now and the government payments that have come in on top of that, maybe that erosion will cease. Maybe we’ll have a chance to add back to some of that working capital. That would be wonderful.”

But what should farmers do with that added working capital?

“I say this from my general conservative nature Stu, working capital is good,” he continued. “I won’t say there is no such thing as too much, but to have some dry powder, if you will, and have some working capital, sitting there and seemingly not doing any good because it is not drawing much interest, but to have some working capital available, that’s gas in the tank for an opportunity that you may need to take advantage of.

“Whether that could be a real estate purchase that unexpectedly comes along or if that’s a machinery purchase if something unexpectedly comes along, or if that’s a planned thing, that working capital is always a good thing, always a good thing.”