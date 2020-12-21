From the Farm: Farm Financials

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The combine has been cleaned and parked for the winter, and the focus on the farm has become desk work.

Dwight Raab says he believes the most critical tool on the farm is a good set of financial records. Formerly head of FBFM, he is a vice president of farm lending at First Midwest Bank in Danville.

“It is critical,” he says, “Basic record keeping and more than ever. If you can show to yourself. You don’t have to prove it to anybody but yourself. Your lender may ask you. Know your cost of production. Per acre. And even better, know your cost of production per enterprise. Your cost of production to produce a bushel of corn, to produce a bushel of beans.

“Knowing those things gives you tremendous knowledge, just basic knowledge of when you can start pulling the trigger on selling. If you know some of those things, then you know, and you have a good feel for what your cost of production is for this year, you probably have a good idea what your cost of production is for next year. And so here we are, in the price era that we are right now, and we can start to price some of 2021’s crop. And we go in to renew operating notes for 2021, and you’ve got some of that crop priced already, well above your cost of production, that’s a pretty good sign. That’s a pretty good sign of somebody who is well aware of their business, on top of what they are doing, and pay attention to the details.”

Raab says those records have a second purpose at this time of year.

“There is no substitute for a good set of records,” Raab says. “If you do not have a good set of records, tax planning will be difficult to do. And that has always been true, so, now, more than ever, QuickBooks, PC Mars, hand records. It doesn’t matter quite how you do that. But if you have got a good, reconciled set of records to work from, whoever is doing your tax planning for you can help you.”