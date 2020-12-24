From the Farm: Dicamba decision

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDA) has finally announced its plan for the next crop year regarding the use of the controversial herbicide dicamba.

IDA’s dicamba announcement yesterday was really a Christmas present for farmers since it will allow producers to make definite plans for the seed they want to plant next spring and how they are going to manage weed control.

Having that information now will allow timely decisions and orders for inputs.

The bottom line decision is that state pesticide regulators will allow farmers to use dicamba-based herbicides Xtendimax, Engenia, and Tavium over the top on 2021 soybeans. The EPA authorized those products back in October under its own rules. However, the state has authority over those products as well.

While the Federal Environmental Protection Agency extended the dicamba application season to June 30, the IDA is going to maintain the June 20 application limit under its relevant provisions of the Illinois Pesticide Act. The state is also maintaining its application prohibition when temperatures reach 85 degrees, something not included in the federal label for dicamba use.

Illinois is also requiring dicamba users to consult the Field Watch sensitive crop registry before application, and a prohibition of dicamba use when the wind is blowing toward an adjacent residential area.

State officials said they retained the 2020 rules for the coming year because they reduced the number of dicamba complaints by 80% from 2019.