From the Farm: Dairy farms and the environment

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Dairies take care of their cows, but how do they take care of the environment?

To produce a lot of milk, a dairy cow consumes a lot of feed and that means a lot of manure.

For Thursday’s From the Farm report, WCIA 3’s Ag Reporter Stu Ellis visited two central Illinois dairies and that issue came up in the discussion.

The Kilgus Farmstead at Fairbury is innovative in marketing its milk and meat to consumers in a wide geography — but Matt Kilgus says attention is always paid to the basics of being a good steward of the environment.

“One of the things, you know with the livestock, since we are producing corn and beans and wheat and alfalfa, we have the crop acres that need fertilizer a so forth,” Kilgus says, “and with the animals and all the livestock we have here we are able to use the manure from the cows and we will spread it out on the acres, which will help reduce the amount of commercial fertilizers needed on our acres. So we are able to return that to the land, which is more of an organic fertilizer anyway and benefits in our crop yields also.”

The story is similar at the Clavin Dairy Farm near Rosamond, says Leanne Clavin Casner.

“We do have about 600 acres of farmground as well, we grow most of our own feed for the cows here,” Casner says.

“You are sustainable because you are using your own feed,” says Ellis, “I assume you are putting manure on that land as well.”

“Yeah, you don’t find any ground better than dairy cow manure,” Casner says. “Yes, very fertile ground with all that manure. The manure actually gets injected into the ground so there is no run-off as well, which is very important.”

Both Kilgus and Casner have been cited by the Illinois dairy industry for their progressive and sustainable practices and what they are doing to benefit the industry.