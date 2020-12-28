From the Farm: COVID-19 relief for farmers

(WCIA) — President Trump signed the COVID-19 relief legislation late Sunday night after holding it up, wanting increased stimulus checks for people.

In the bill, there was a lot at stake for agriculture.

Last week WCIA’s Ag Report Stu Ellis visited with Congressman Rodney Davis about a couple of the main elements in the COVID-19 legislation, but there are many others which have an impact benefitting agriculture.

There is a $13 billion aid package and $4.8 billion of that is being paid to farmers at a $20 per acre rate for crops that had a price drop after the pandemic hit. That includes $1.8 billion for corn and $1.6 billion dollars for soybeans.

The bill allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the term of marketing loans by some 3 months, providing producers additional time to repay.

This bill directs USDA to make payments to livestock producers for losses when many had to euthanize their livestock and poultry when packing plants had to close.

The bill also contains assistance for dairy farmers and grants to state departments for ongoing farm stress programs.

Many farmers with employees had participated in the Paycheck Protection Program which was extended with some tax issues clarified.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for gasoline, the bill also allows for payments to producers of biofuels due to unexpected market losses.

The legislative package attached to the COVID-relief bill also funds the government for another year and includes the Water Resources Development Act for continued modernization of the locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River.

Both Illinois Corn and Illinois soybean growers have expressed great appreciation for that because of the high volume of grain exported by Illinois farmers.