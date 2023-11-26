CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Following two months of volunteer set-up and careful planning, Prairie Farm opened its doors for another holiday season in Champaign.

Volunteer Coordinator Jarod Lake said this holiday-packed area ushers in the Christmas season.

“I think the fact we started early kind of helps,” he said. “I feel like this is one of our first holiday events of the year, and since it’s just so much color, so much happening, it really sucks you in. Coming in to check the lights at night, recently, was the first time I was like, ‘Oh, Christmas is coming. I’m ready.'”

The area was filled with elaborate Christmas lights, hot cocoa, blow-up decorations — and, of course, Jolly Ole St. Nick, making sure everybody makes his good list and gets a candy cane.

“Everybody thinks that I’m making the toys and all that, and that I should be up there doing that — same as down here, making sure you’re being good,” Santa Claus said.

Opening night saw many families come to get a jump start on the festivities, including Jenessa McAuley and her daughter Bethaney, who is celebrating a special family milestone.

“This is her first Christmas. So the lights are really, really festive and exciting for her,” Jenessa McAuley said.

As Prairie Farms would tell you, the best way of spreading Christmas cheer is marveling at lights, far and near.

“Probably the atmosphere for the last month of the year, it’s impossible to wake up and not have a smile on your face. Especially places like this, you know, just everyone’s always cheerful. It’s undoubtedly the best,” said Arthur Salg, a visitor from Connecticut.

Guests can still enjoy the free holiday light spectacles every Thursday through Sunday from now through Dec. 31.