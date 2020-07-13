Friends remember ‘Mr. John’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The cafeteria at Carle Hospital is going to be without one of its brightest smiles.

Urbana man John Andrick died this week, or as people at Carle knew him, ‘Mr. John.’ They will be some of the ones who will miss him most.

Andrick did a lot in his life. From fighting in World War II to living to be 100-years old. In his later years, one of the things he liked to do most was head to the Carle cafeteria and eat breakfast. It was not easy, but when employees there got him to open up, some of the strongest bonds were formed.

“Whenever I started here every time I went down to the cafeteria I’d see him down there just sitting alone eating,” says technician Misty Owens. “I just walked up to him one day and said, ‘Hi, do you mind if I sit here?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t.’ So I sat down and we started talking.”

“Just people in general will come through and talk about meeting John and things like that,” says hopsital security Lawrence Long. “Just curious about his story, what does he do there, and it was all about being with people. He loved people, he loves being around people and talking.”

Andrick turned 100-years old in May. At the time it had been a while since his friends had seen him. So they threw him a drive-by birthday party that was bigger than even they imagined.

“We were only expecting a few vehicles and it turned out to be so much more than that,” says Owen. “It was really touching and moving.”

His friends say he had been suffering from cancer. Through the grief, they are happy he is not hurting anymore. Now they can look back on all the moments that impacted them with their Mr. John.

“He was the pinnacle of being in your life at right moments just to make you smile,” says Long.

Employees that knew Andrick plan to honor him with a balloon release this week. They also want to get a plaque for him and put it the cafeteria so he can still be there with them.