Friends of Roberts Veteran install new ramp to easily access his home

ROBERTS, Ill. (WCIA)–Lindell Sullivan is an army and air force veteran living in Roberts. He was taken to the hospital weeks ago for blood clotting, and had to remove one of his legs.

On Friday morning, a group of close friends decided to start building a ramp to his front door for easy access.

Kris Fuoss, who’s been taking care of Sullivan before he checked in for surgery, said it means the world to them.

“Having them come in and build ramps for all of us… They’re angels,” she said.

Her husband, Dave Fuoss, is a stage four cancer patient. She said they’ll follow up by installing a ramp at her house as well.

With the health situations of her husband Dave, and their longtime friend Sullivan, that installing new ramps was they least they could do, especially for two community members that mean so much to the town.

Cynthia Thielmann is the owner of Happy Day’s Diner. They were delivering free meals to Sullivan before he was checked in. She said it doesn’t surprise her that people in Roberts are so willing to look after each other.

“Roberts is a town that rallies around and helps anybody whenever they can,” Thielman said. “Pandemic going on or not, if someone is in need, this is one of the most amazing communities.”

After the ramp was built, the team moved immediately to install it for when he returns home. Next week, they’ll do the same for the Fuoss’.