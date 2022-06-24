URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Summertime means kids are out of school and enjoying their time off. For some, a trip to the park is one way to stay connected. Tramira Davis, who lives in Urbana, says, “I need to communicate with the community. Get to know more people, because I don’t know, I really don’t get outside like that and being here is more fun instead of staying in the house, especially since Corona is still going around.”

FRESH Hangout Zone is a safe way for kids to get out, enjoy the sunshine and have a good time. The event was one of four happening this summer. The fun happened at Blair Park.

Chelsea Prahl, with the Urbana Park District says events like these help kids stay in touch over the summer, “after having two years of not a whole lot of socialization, this is just much more important than ever to provide an opportunity for teens to be able to get together, hangout with kids maybe they knew, meet new friends.”

If you’re a kid in Central Illinois, pizza, snow cones and chrome books are all available and free. One boy told WCIA he’s excited because it practically takes place in his backyard. “I usually play tennis over there. I use the soccer goal thing, the ziplines cool, I’ve been here a few times for that, and I used to play baseball over there,” says Todd Parker from Urbana.

Prahl says these hangouts aren’t just a great way for kids to get together, they also help build a greater sense of community by showcasing what the city has to offer them.

Prahl also says, “this is just another way for them to get to know their parks and get to know the park district because we have a lot of great things.”

For more information, visit https://www.urbanaparks.org/free-teen-hangout-zones-at-blair-park-this-summer/.