DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is helping veterans fight PTSD with yoga.

On Thursday night, a free yoga class will be held at the American Legion Post 210 in Danville. This is held by Working Out PTSD, a group that promotes health and wellness for veterans.

The class runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A certified yoga instructor will lead the class, which is specifically designed for veterans.

This session is free. However, you must bring proof of service and your own yoga mat or beach towel.