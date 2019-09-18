Free training on Public Charge Rule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The UI YMCA along with the Refugee Center is hosting a public information and training session on the final Public Charge Rule as part of Welcoming Week.

The final rule by was passed by the Department of Homeland Security and was published August 14. It goes into effect October 15, unless it is delayed or prevented to be implemented by court action.

“The full impact of the rule in Champaign County, which is home to 24,000 immigrants, is yet to be completely understood. But we anticipate that the added anxiety and stress created by this rule will lead to a lot of misinformation and cancelling of public benefits that help keep our communities safe and thriving,” said Zoë Foote, NAWC’s Immigrant Services coordinator.

Thursday’s training will be conducted by Carlos Cisneros-Vilchis, staff attorney in the Immigrants and Workers’ Rights Practice Group at Legal Aid Chicago. Public Charge 101 will provide communities and allies with information on how to make the best decisions when it comes to accessing public benefits.

The event is free and open to the public. It is one of more than 33 local events happening throughout the county.

Welcoming Week provides both immigrants and non-immigrants the opportunity to celebrate unity in the community and is a reminder of the resilient and inclusive spirit of American communities.

Public Charge 101

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District

201 West Kenyon Road, Champaign

Thursday, September 19

10:30 – 11:30 am

