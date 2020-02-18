Free tax help from UI accounting students

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Free tax assistance for low-income, elderly, disabled and limited English-speaking taxpayers begins Tuesday night, but appointments through April are available.

The UIs’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is held Tuesday and Thursday evenings, February 18 – April 9. Students from Gies College of Business’ highly ranked accounting program works with people to prepare tax returns.

Graduate accounting students oversee the program and Mandi Alt, an instructor of accounting with more than 20-years of tax experience is guiding the program.

