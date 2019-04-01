Free rides to polls

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will help voters get to the polls by offering free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, April 2.

Rides will be free to anyone using MTD’s fixed-route bus service. In addition, ADA paratransit van service will be free for persons with disabilities traveling to and from voting locations. Free rides will apply from the start of service on Tuesday morning through 8 PM.

Riders are encouraged to find their voting location at champaigncountyclerk.com and coordinate a trip to the polls using MTD’s Trip Planner at mtd.org.

Questions riders may call 217-384-8188.