Free online webinar to help your business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–With businesses closing their doors for a while now, it can seem that all hope is lost.

Manpower Champaign wants to help your business survive the crisis.

Today at 1 p.m. they are hosting a free webinar for employers looking to revamp their business.

The webinar will address the practicalities of new health and safety expectations for organizations today and how employers can ensure that their worksites and people are work ready.

The webinar covers:

-Strategies organizations nationwide are embracing as they recover and restart

-Health and safety impacts to your organization

-The critical steps you must take to ensure your organization is work ready

Link to the free webinar:

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/5068/403312?fbclid=IwAR2Utl_FI3xWI9ECyWLPkNXGXH1kB5akMxFcHUObBoF4X91Pb6HEiQ6OyCo



