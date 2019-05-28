Free lemonade for storm cleanup

URBANA Ill. (WCIA) -- People were still out cleaning up after this weekend's storms, but some in one neighborhood made sure they didn't go thirsty.

Two brothers set up a free lemonade stand. They were handing it out to people out cleaning up their yards. They said they hoped it gave people out working something to look forward too.

"It helps motivate people to keep cleaning their yards, or if they're done, it's a nice reward when they finish," said Brian Allison.

They also had a selection of flavors: regular lemonade and strawberry lemonade.

