URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) —CRIS Healthy-Aging Center is distributing 100 Emergency meal packs and roadside kits to adults who are 60 and older.



The kits will include five non-perishable meals such as chicken salad, applesauce and lasagna. The roadside kits will include jumper cables, flashlights and emergency help signs.



The distribution will take place at 1606 Willow View Rd, Suite 1E in Urbana from 9:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. Call 217-355-1543 to reserve a pack ahead of time.