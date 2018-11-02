Local News

Free dental exams for veterans

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) --  One college is helping veterans stay healthy with an oral hygiene clinic.

Lake land college is offering free dental cleanings and x-rays this month. The clinic is in the northwest building on campus. You must call to make an appointment. 

