Free dental exams for veterans
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- One college is helping veterans stay healthy with an oral hygiene clinic.
Lake land college is offering free dental cleanings and x-rays this month. The clinic is in the northwest building on campus. You must call to make an appointment.
