Fraternity admits to stolen decorations

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Acacia Fraternity chapter at UI has released a statement saying some of their pledge members are responsible for some stolen Halloween decorations in Champaign.

The fraternity says the members acted on their own and the chapter president turned them in to Champaign Police. The fraternity members are being looked into by CPD who say they are cooperating.

Some of the decorations have been found and returned to their owners. But there are still neighbors who are missing their decorations.

The entire statement can be read below: