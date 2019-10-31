Fraternity admits to stolen decorations

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Acacia Fraternity chapter at UI has released a statement saying some of their pledge members are responsible for some stolen Halloween decorations in Champaign.
The fraternity says the members acted on their own and the chapter president turned them in to Champaign Police. The fraternity members are being looked into by CPD who say they are cooperating.
Some of the decorations have been found and returned to their owners. But there are still neighbors who are missing their decorations.
The entire statement can be read below:
Acacia Fraternity Headquarters is proud of our chapter leadership at the University of Illinois for taking swift action upon learning that some pledge members decided on their own to steal Halloween decorations for an upcoming event in a misguided attempt to impress their peers. After explaining this behavior was incongruent with our organization’s values and purpose, the chapter president promptly took them to the local police station to admit wrongdoing and take steps to make amends. Some decorations have already been returned. Acacia remains committed to being a positive member of the local community and the chapter sincerely apologizes for the actions of some individuals associated with the chapter.Acacia Fraternity Headquarters