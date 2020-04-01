Frat suspended for party during quarantine

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity for violating the chancellor’s order banning in-person activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, police responded to a house party hosted by the fraternity which violated an administrative directive issued Friday by university leaders.

The directive ordered compliance with the Illinois Department of Public Health protocols requiring residents to stay home except for essential trips for groceries or medicine. Gatherings of ten or more people were also banned.