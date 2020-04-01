Breaking News
Drive-through testing canceled
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH reports a total of 5,994 COVID-19 cases, including 99 deaths in Illinois Live Coronavirus Tracker

Frat suspended for party during quarantine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
siu-c southern illinois university carbondale

siu.edu

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity for violating the chancellor’s order banning in-person activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, police responded to a house party hosted by the fraternity which violated an administrative directive issued Friday by university leaders.

The directive ordered compliance with the Illinois Department of Public Health protocols requiring residents to stay home except for essential trips for groceries or medicine. Gatherings of ten or more people were also banned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.