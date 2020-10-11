Fourth person charged for killing teen

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say a 32-year-old man is now in jail — and is the latest addition to a growing list of people charged for the murder of an Olney teen.

A press release Sunday from ISP said Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32, of Olney was charged with three counts of first-degree murder by accountability and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The charges were filed by the Richland County State’s Attorney Office in connection to the Sept 6. murder of Kyle M. Johnson.

The release says Boatman, or someone whom he was accountable for, allegedly shot and killed Johnson intentionally and without lawful justification.

The man’s bond was set at $1 million, and he was booked at the Richland County Jail.

On Sept. 30, officers arrested 18-year-old Rick Meador in Florida.

A 16-year-old Olney girl was also taken into custody. She had been listed as missing and endangered.

On Sept 9., 33-year-old Tara Haws, also of Olney, was arrested for first degree murder by accountability.

All four face charges of fire-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police responded to the reported homicide near North Walnut and East Laurel streets in Olney. Johnson was found there and had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital, but he later died.