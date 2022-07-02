DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) The Danville Boat Club is hosting “Thunder over Lake Vermilion” tonight at the Danville Boat Club.

The doors open at 5pm for tonight’s fireworks, food, and music at Vermilion Lake. Admission is $5 with children under ten free.

Pulled pork barbeque with choice of coleslaw, baked beans, or chips for $10 available. Hotdog, chips and drink available for $5. Both meals offered in the dining room below lake.

Club states to bring lawn chairs, flashlight. Pets, backpacks, coolers, or fishing poles not allowed.

Thursday July 7th, starting at 4:30 pm the Danville Boat Club will host it’s Balloon Splash-N-Dash Party. Ten hot air balloons will compete, their will be children’s fun zone music, food, and beverages. The Balloon Calcutta is at 6:30pm with prize money awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The weather will determine if the hot air balloons fly, if cancelled the prize money will be awarded by lottery.