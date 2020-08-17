Four shot over weekend in city

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City law enforcement officials are investigating two separate shootings on Saturday and Sunday in Danville that left several hurt.

A press release from the Department Police Department (DPD) said officers responded at 11:51 p.m Saturday to a shots fired report in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found a 26-year-old Danville man who had gunshot wounds to his back and arm.

Police also found two women who also were shot. DPD said a 52-year-old woman was shot in her torso, and a 21-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her hand.

Both were Danville residents. All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

People who witnessed the shooting told police they were all outside of a house when someone began firing a gun at them from across the street.

No other injuries were reported. Police said there was no suspect information available.

At 1:08 a.m. Sundays, officers then responded to another shots fired call. They arrived at the scene of College and South streets and were told by several witnesses they heard several gunshots that were fired from someone in the area.

The witnesses also told police that a red Chevy Impala was seen speeding away from the scene.

While officers were investigating the scene, police were told that a 21-year-old Champaign woman came to the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had been shot in the chest.

The press release said police were not able to speak with her while she was receiving treatment.

DPD said it doesn’t have any further suspect information, and added that no other injuries were reported.

“It is currently unknown if these two shooting incidents are related,” the release said.

DPD continues its investigation into the two shootings. No further information was available Monday.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.