Four new police officers join SPD

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) got some new additions to their ranks on Tuesday.
A press release from SPD Chief Kenny Winslow says four new officers were sworn in Tuesday at a small ceremony at the Springfield Police Academy.
The chief says each new police officer will enter into an intensive 20-week field training program with veteran Springfield officers. Winslow says additional training is required by the department and is proven effective when carrying out their duties as an SPD officer.
The release says the four officers graduated on Dec. 12 from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. Additionally, they will be assigned to the Field Operations Division, led by Deputy Chief Don Mumaw.
The new officers are:
- Steven Baker, 23. He graduated from Springfield Southeast High School and attended Western Illinois University. Baker served in the U.S. Army, and he was pinned by his girlfriend, Courtney Alexander.
- Mark Bridges, 27. He graduated from Springfield High School and attended Robert Morris University, graduating with a degree in Business Management. He formerly served part-time with the Grandview Police Department and the Springfield Park Police. Bridges is engaged with two children and was pinned by his father, Mark Bridges.
- Antwion Fairlee, 22. He graduated from Springfield Southeast High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College. Fairlee formerly served in Corrections at the Logan Correctional Center and he was pinned by his mother, Nicole Hayes.
- Jesse Schmillen, 29. He graduated from Williamsville High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College, graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice. Schmillen served in the U.S. Marine Corps and formerly with the Sherman Police Department and he was pinned by his fiancée, Sarah Aiello.