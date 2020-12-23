Four new police officers join SPD

NEW SPRINGFIELD POLICE OFFICERS: (From left to right) Mark Bridges, Antwion Fairlee, Steven Baker, Jesse Schmillen.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) got some new additions to their ranks on Tuesday.

A press release from SPD Chief Kenny Winslow says four new officers were sworn in Tuesday at a small ceremony at the Springfield Police Academy.

The chief says each new police officer will enter into an intensive 20-week field training program with veteran Springfield officers. Winslow says additional training is required by the department and is proven effective when carrying out their duties as an SPD officer.

The release says the four officers graduated on Dec. 12 from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. Additionally, they will be assigned to the Field Operations Division, led by Deputy Chief Don Mumaw.

The new officers are: