Four hurt in car crash on I-70

Local News
Car Crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials said an SUV crashed down an embankment off I-70 early Tuesday morning near Marshall, injuring all four of its occupants.

A press release from Illinois State Police said Patrick Suber, 27, was driving a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty westbound on I-70 when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV overturned several times down an embankment and came to rest in the northern ditch.

Suber, and 18-year-old Jahmere Gordon, 20-year-old Ryan Cardwell, and 19-year-old Linnie Caradine were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. All four are Indianapolis residents.

Suber was cited for driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt. Cardwell and Caradine were also ticketed for not wearing seat belts.

