Four arrested after fight outside apartment complex

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men and two women were arrested Friday night on mob action charges after a fight at a Charleston apartment complex, police say.

Officers say they were called to an apartment complex near Edgar Drive and 18th street after the fight was reported to 911 dispatchers. When they got there, Charleston Police say they found several people fighting in the stairwell of the building.

Responding officers say they separated the people involved in the fight and arrested four Charleston residents.

Those four were identified as 30-year-old Kareem Campbell-Bey, 25-year-old Arthur Chancellor, 30-year-old Sharna Cooper, and 36-year-old Quintella Reyes.

All were booked at the Coles County Jail on mob action charges.