Foster Family celebrates Christmas as it looks to keep growing

ROBERTS, Ill. (WCIA)–Four years ago, Murray and Heather Meents decided to become foster parents. Murray Meents said they were inspired by the kids they work with as youth care professionals.

“That’s when (Jamil) and his brothers came to live with us,” he said.

His son Jamil was separated from his brothers in the foster care system. The Meents’ were determined to make sure they weren’t separated any further. By 2019, they were completing the adoption process to bring all three of the boys home.

But in March of 2019, Murray got sick with the flu and his health started rapidly declining.

“I was born with a rare immune deficiency, and the flu was really attacking my heart.”

He said he felt like his organs were shutting down, he lost a lot of weight and could hardly move or eat. In the end, he had to get his pericardium, the outer membrane enclosing the heart, removed.

“The recovery was long and hard after that, but here we are, I’m healthy and we’re doing well,” Meents said.

This year, they’ve added two more kids to the family, and are in the process of adopting a third. Meents said this year was especially challenging as an immunocompromised person, but he said he feels blessed that he was able to enjoy Christmas this year with his ever-growing family.

Meents said he’s thankful for the support and strength all his children provided him during his toughest time. He said he wishes other children in the foster system to find loving homes and families.