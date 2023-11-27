FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Forsyth is hosting their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this Sunday.

The Dec. 6 event will begin at 6:00 p.m. The official lighting will take place at 6:15 p.m.

The Maroa Forsyth High School Band will provide music. Hot chocolate from 121 Coffee will be available, as well as crafts from the Maroa Forsyth FFA, books from the Forsyth Public Library, carriage rides and s’mores. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a special appearance.

The village has been holding the Tree Lighting Ceremony each year since 2015. Village officials said all are welcome to join in this cheerful holiday tradition.