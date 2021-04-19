Former WCIA Anchor, News Director Paul Davis passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The world of journalism has lost a local pioneer in news.

Former WCIA Anchor and News Director Paul Davis died Sunday night at the age of 82.

He was born in Effingham. At the age of 15, he started his career in media as a staff announcer at his hometown radio station, WCRA. Then in college, he worked at WLEX-AM-TV in Lexington, Ken., and at KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas.

He landed his first anchoring job at the age of 20.

Davis received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He started as a reporter-anchor for WCIA in 1960, later moving up to the role of news director in 1967.

Davis moved on from WCIA in 1980. He worked as news director for WGN-TV later in his career.

He also served as national president of both the Radio-Television News Directors Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

In 1993, Davis was named Illinoisan of the Year by the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.