Former UI soccer star preps for new police role

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tara Hurless is a familiar face to Illinois soccer fans of the early 2000’s. Now students on campus today will get familiar with her as well.

Hurless will begin as UIPD’s Crime Prevention Officer Thursday.

“What better way to still be able to represent the university from playing soccer to now being a police officer,” says Hurless.

The job has a lot to do with the her connection to the community. There needs to be a lot of communication between the department, campus organizations, and students. She enjoys that work, which is why she wanted the job.

Hurless arrived at UI in 2001 with the idea of wanting to go into criminology. After playing soccer professionally in Sweden after college, she came back to the States and did just that.

“I didn’t really know we had a police department for the university specifically, cause I wasn’t really getting in trouble,” says Hurless. “When I found out they were hiring I couldn’t wait to put my name in and see how I did.”

Hurless has been a UIPD Patrol Officer for seven years. Recently, an opportunity in the Crime Prevention Unit opened up though. The job is going to put her back in the spotlight. This time as a community leader rather than an All-American goalscorer. But she says she still has a lot to do to connect with those students.

“If you are wanting and willing to get out of the squad car, walk the buildings, go walk the quad and have these interactions with students,” says Hurless. “It makes them have a different opinion on you as a police officer.”

Hurless was inducted to the Fighting Illini Hall of Fame in 2018. She was the program’s leading goalscorer when she graduated in 2005. She says the lessons she learned there transition easily to police work.

“Being in a team sport and being in those types of environments allow you to do this type of work,” says Hurless. “Just really life in general. You just have to learn to be adaptable.”

It will be a few weeks before students come back to class and her work really begins. Hurless says she is looking forward to creating and strengthening UIPD’s relationship with student organizations.