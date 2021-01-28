The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
Former trooper pleads guilty to reckless conduct after fatal 2016 crash

Local News
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Illinois State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Denning pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless conduct for a crash that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Denning appeared in Macon County court Thursday afternoon to give his plea, court records state. A felony charge of reckless homicide was subsequently dropped.

Reckless conduct involving bodily harm is a Class A misdemeanor.

In 2016, Denning was on his way to Mahomet after a police officer was shot. Reports show the former trooper was driving 108 mph in a 35 mph zone and wasn’t using his sirens.

Decatur’s Kelly Wilson died in the crash. She was 26-years-old.

In 2018, Denning retired from his role as a state trooper.

A sentencing hearing is set for March 23.

