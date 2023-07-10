OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Oakwood locals are using their skills to team up and make reading more accessible for students.

Abby Foster and her husband’s woodworking company worked together to build Oakwood’s Little Library. People can take a book and leave another at the box located near the Oakwood Ambulance Building on South Scott Street.

Foster said she had extra books waiting to be used after teaching for three years. She said the goal of the little library is to help kids have easy access to books no matter what time of day it is.

“I was seeing the impacts of literacy and reading on children every single day,” Foster said. “And when I left the classroom, I had quite a few books left over and thought ‘How could I still give back to my community?'”

Foster said that she hopes to partner with other communities in the area to help kids have better access to books.