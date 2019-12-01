Breaking News
Teenager hurt in afternoon shooting

Former superintendent trying to take job back

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former superintendent Don Owen is trying to get his job back.

Owen is suing the Urbana School District and the seven members of the Urbana School Board.

This comes after the district put him on administrative leave, and failed to renew his contract.

Owen was taking part in an effort to change the school’s discipline system, and diversify school staff.

The lawsuit (filed earlier this week) says that school board members audited 30 school employees, over concern they were hired in violation of district policies. All of them were people of color.

Owen alleges the board and district retaliated against him when he questioned the possible targeting of minority employees…ultimately leading to him losing his position as superintendent.

Below, you can read the full complaint:

2019-11-22-Owen-Complaint-at-LawDownload

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.