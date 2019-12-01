Former superintendent trying to take job back

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former superintendent Don Owen is trying to get his job back.

Owen is suing the Urbana School District and the seven members of the Urbana School Board.

This comes after the district put him on administrative leave, and failed to renew his contract.

Owen was taking part in an effort to change the school’s discipline system, and diversify school staff.

The lawsuit (filed earlier this week) says that school board members audited 30 school employees, over concern they were hired in violation of district policies. All of them were people of color.

Owen alleges the board and district retaliated against him when he questioned the possible targeting of minority employees…ultimately leading to him losing his position as superintendent.

Below, you can read the full complaint: