VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Illinois State Representative is returning to the Vermilion County Board, after a pause that lasted over 40 years.

Board Chairman Larry Baughn says former State Rep. Steve Miller will be sworn in at Tuesday night’s meeting. He’s taking over Chuck Mockbee III’s seat, who passed away in February.

Miller says he was first elected to the county board in 1976 — when he was 27-years-old. He then served a single term in the Illinois House until 1982.