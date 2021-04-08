Former pastor to be sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault against teen

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A church youth pastor who pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in February is expected to appear in Champaign County court Thursday for sentencing.

Roger VanRaden, 49, faces up to 23 years in prison for having sex with a teenager who was a member of his congregation.

He was involved with the girl for four years since she was 14. She came forward about the relationship in 2019 when she was 18.

VanRaden was a youth pastor at Faith Baptist Church. He was later fired from his position and banned from the congregation.

The lead pastor told WCIA in 2019 what VanRaden did “was wicked, evil, and we don’t stand for it. I never saw any sign that this was happening.”