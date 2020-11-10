Former pastor facing sex crime charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former pastor is facing sexual assault and abuse charges.

Timothy Shaw was the pastor of Second Baptist Church of Danville. He was arrested two weeks ago in Fairview Heights. That’s in the St. Louis area.

Tamyia Sanders is his cousin. She says he started sexually abusing her when she was 9 and living in East St. Louis. He was 16, and it still affects her to this day.

“It did mess me up mentally and emotionally,” explained Sanders. Shaw had just moved in with Sanders’ family after his mother passed away.

“I did have very slow self-esteem growing up, like I was very promiscuous. I was looking for love in all the wrong places because I didn’t know how to love myself,” she explained. Shaw is now charged with sexual assault and abuse in St. Clair County. He turned himself in to police. But until just a few weeks ago, he was still the pastor of Second Baptist Church.

Sanders doesn’t live in Danville, but she held a rally outside the church to spread awareness about Shaw.

“I have older women older than me in their 30’s reaching out to me saying he did this to them when they were younger,” she said. She hopes her courage helps them tell their stories too. “The most surprising thing is just like all of these people coming forward and to know that it took me to get this man behind bars.”

Sanders says Shaw has since been removed as pastor of Second Baptist Church. I called the church several times to get a response. There was no answer and no way to leave a voicemail. We did message them on Facebook but haven’t heard back. We also left a number with what we believed to be Shaw’s phone number and have not heard back.