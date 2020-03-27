Former Obama aide leading state COVID-19 relief is governor’s sister

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Governor JB Pritzker has turned to a former member of President Barack Obama’s cabinet to raise money for those hurt by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker says his sister, Penny Pritzker, is leading the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to assist nonprofit agencies battered by the health crisis.

A Commerce secretary under Obama, Penny Pritzker took charge last week. She praised a bevy of cooperating businesses and organizations for $23 million already collected.

The governor and his wife, M.K., have donated $4 million personally and through their family foundation.