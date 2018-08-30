Local News

Former lead investigator recalls Cassano case

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) - Ed Ogle was the lead investigator with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office at the time of Holly Cassano's murder in 2009.

Five years ago, he retired, but he said he knew he was leaving the case in good hands.

He said it's weighed on his mind ever since, and the arrest of Michael Henslick put him through a wide range of emotion.

Most of all, Ogle said he feels a lot of pride for the Sheriff's Office. 

