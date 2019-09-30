Former head of park board honored

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The former commissioner of the Decatur Park Board was recognized over the weekend by the National Recreation and Park Association at an annual conference in Baltimore, Md.

Chris Riley receives the Robert M. Artz Advocate Award from NRPA Best of the Best Committee Member.

Chris Riley received the Robert M. Artz Advocate Award. It recognizes “an advocate, an elected or appointed official, or volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding efforts to forward public parks and recreation through education and activating the public in their community, state or at the national level.”

Decatur Park District staff joins Chris Riley and his wife in recognition of his award in Baltimore.

District leaders say Riley has served the community for nearly two decades receiving awards and other recognitions along the way. Riley is currently Director of State and Government Relations at Archer Daniels Midland.