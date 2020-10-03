Former Congressmen leads Silent March for Nonviolence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Former congressmen Glenn Poshard stopped by the Macon County Courthouse to lead a silent march.

He’s trying to spread peace and nonviolence, and says it must be the only path forward in this country.

“It’s not peculiar to any party,” Poshard said. “It’s what America needs to do. If we’re going to achieve the equality that the Dclaration of Idependence talks about, if we’re going to form this more perfect union that this country is built on, it can’t be through violence.”

Marchers were instructed not to bring any partisan signs, but some still felt that there were political overtones.

“We’re devastated with the state of the country and our political discourse,” Clumey John said. “We need better leadership.”

Another marcher felt that the country was deadlocked in the battle for America’s soul. “This country is desperate.” Bob Maker said. “It’s desperate for leaders who lead with kindness, and aren’t those who spew hate and ignorance and divisiveness.”

Poshard concluded the rally with a nonviolent call to action, and to honor the legacies of America’s greatest minds by continuing to ensure the Declaration of Independence is living up to its words.

