Former club treasurer accepts lower charge

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:03 PM CDT

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Monticello Athletic Boosters Club treasurer charged with stealing money from the club has pleaded guilty.

Sharilyn Droege stepped down in April after money went missing. She was charged with stealing at least $500.

The state's attorney and Droege's attorney agreed to lowering the charges to misdemeanor theft. She'll be sentenced at the end of July.

