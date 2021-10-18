Former church pastor charged with grooming teen girl

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division arrested 36-year-old Joseph Krol last Friday after he was accused of grooming a 15-year-old girl.

According to Sergeant Scott Flannery, Krol was a former pastor of a local church in rural Decatur. He is no longer associated with this church.

Sergeant Scott Flannery said detectives charged Krol with grooming after they received information that he had attempted to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sexual activities via Snapchat. This girl was a member of Krol’s congregation. The juvenile’s mother reported this incident to the Sheriff’s Office. After receiving the report, detectives were able to view online conversations that Krol had with the girl and established probable cause to execute a search warrant and arrest Krol at his place in Dawson.

Grooming is a class 4 felony. Krol is being held in the Macon County Jail pending his ability to post 10% of $75,000. Anyone who has any information or concerns about this can reach out to Macon County Sheriff’s Detectives at 217-424-0867.