GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The former Bayern Stube restaurant in Gibson City could have new owners by the end of next week.

Sam Horsch wants to bring a farm to table German restaurant to the building, called Horsch Radish.

They plan to close on the building next Friday. Then they’ll start working on opening the new place.

Horsch said he wants to connect people with each other, their food, and build community. They plan to have a soft opening in July if everything goes well.