Former assistant superintendent’s motion to dismiss a 2018 lawsuit denied

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A former Urbana assistant superintendent’s request to dismiss a lawsuit against him was denied Friday in Champaign County Court.

Samuel Byndom was charged with eavesdropping in November 2018. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office said Byndom tried to record a closed school board session because employment issues were scheduled to be discussed. He reportedly used a voice-activated pen to try to record the meeting.

Going on three years later, two hearings were held at the defendant’s request. Byndom’s lawyer filed a Motion for Reconsideration of a previous Motion to Suppress ruling on May 21.

The previous ruling granted the suppression of evidence found on Byndom’s Google Drive, but denied the suppression of evidence found in a search of the defendant’s email.

Ahead of the Oct. 28, 2018 meeting where the charges stem from, a school district employee found an email confirming an order of the voice-activated pen on a school computer. School board members heard about the email and searched the board room. They found the same recorder pen described in the email.

A Motion to Dismiss the case was also filed Friday. Both motions were denied by a Champaign County judge.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 6. Byndom faces up to three years in jail and a $25,000 fine.