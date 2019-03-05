Forget-Me-Not Cafe for dementia patients

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some groups want to provide a comfortable space for people with dementia and their families to socialize, so they created the Forget-Me-Not Cafe.

The Cafe will be from 12 - 2 pm, Tuesday, at Papa Del's Pizza Factor. They will have a simplified menu for easy ordering as well as live entertainment.

This is not a support group. It is just a judgement-free gathering for people with dementia to have fun with their friends and family. This is held the first Tuesday of each month.

Forget-Me-Not Cafe

Papa Del's Pizza Factory

First Tuesday of each month

12 - 2 pm