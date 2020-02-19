Forensic task force gets Innocence Project’s executive director on board

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The executive director of the University of Illinois-Springfield’s Innocence Project has been named to the Governor’s Task Force on Forensic Science by Governor JB Pritzker.
John Hanlon is one of more than a dozen people on the task force created in August. The group analyzes operations and oversees critical Illinois State Police (ISP) laboratories to make sure the latest forensic technologies are used to solve crimes while making recommendations to the legislature as forensic science evolves.
The Illinois Innocence Project praised Gov. Pritzker for placing Illinois among just a handful of states taking the initiative to look at forensic science policy and practices. UIS, which serves as the home office of the Illinois Innocence Project, is one of just two higher education institutions represented on the task force with the other being DePaul University. ISP Director Brendan Kelly chairs the task force.
The following is a list of the other members:
- Megan Alderden – director of criminology, DePaul University; former executive director, Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority
- Dr. Ponni Arunkumar – chief medical examiner, Cook County
- Amy Campanelli – Cook County public defender
- Major Jeff Connor – Madison County chief deputy sheriff
- Brendan Deenihan – deputy chief of detectives, Chicago Police Department
- Claire Dragovich – executive director, DuPage County Crime Lab
- Phil Kinsey – executive director, Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab
- Judge Heidi Ladd – circuit judge, 6th Judicial Circuit (Champaign)
- Holly Lemons – Montgomery County circuit clerk, president of the Illinois Association of Court Clerks
- Cathy MacElroy – St. Clair County public defender
- Sarah Toney – managing partner, Toney Law Firm, LLC
- Carrie Ward – executive director, Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Amy Watroba – assistant state’s attorney, DuPage County
- Robin Woolery – ISP assistant deputy director, Division of Forensic Services