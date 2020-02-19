Forensic task force gets Innocence Project’s executive director on board

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The executive director of the University of Illinois-Springfield’s Innocence Project has been named to the Governor’s Task Force on Forensic Science by Governor JB Pritzker.

John Hanlon is one of more than a dozen people on the task force created in August. The group analyzes operations and oversees critical Illinois State Police (ISP) laboratories to make sure the latest forensic technologies are used to solve crimes while making recommendations to the legislature as forensic science evolves.

The Illinois Innocence Project praised Gov. Pritzker for placing Illinois among just a handful of states taking the initiative to look at forensic science policy and practices. UIS, which serves as the home office of the Illinois Innocence Project, is one of just two higher education institutions represented on the task force with the other being DePaul University. ISP Director Brendan Kelly chairs the task force.

The following is a list of the other members: