Forecast First 10/4/19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Weekend Rain, Remaining Fall-Like #cILwx

The cooler air has settled in and it looks like the summer heat is gone for good. Weekend rain chances pick up late Saturday and arrive with slightly warmer air. We'll go over those details and more on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, October 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.