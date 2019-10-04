Forecast First 10/4/19

WCIA.com
Weekend Rain, Remaining Fall-Like #cILwxThe cooler air has settled in and it looks like the summer heat is gone for good. Weekend rain chances pick up late Saturday and arrive with slightly warmer air. We'll go over those details and more on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, October 4, 2019
