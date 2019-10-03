Forecast First 10/3/19

WCIA.com
Feeling Like Fall, Weekend Rain #cILwxIt will finally feel like Fall today, as a few showers slip southward with a cold front. Clearing skies are expected into the day with breezy winds and then will be followed by widespread 40s tonight. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Thursday, October 3, 2019
